The Baylor Singing Seniors will host an informal reading session at 9 a.m. July 15 in the choir suite at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road.
Membership in the Singing Seniors is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and above. No musical training or audition is required.
The purpose of the summer sessions is to introduce new musical selections for the fall and for members to stay in touch with the choir during the summer break. Coffee and refreshments will be served.
For more information, go to baylorsingingseniors.org or email Harry Lampert at htl.waco@gmail.com.
Sons of Confederate Veterans
Pat Baughman will speak on the topic “Confederate Corsair, Demon of the Sea” at the Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans monthly meeting Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The meal will be at 6 p.m. and the speaker will start at 7. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call 717-1186.
Watercolor speaker
Marta Stafford will be the guest speaker for the monthly meeting of the Central Texas Watercolor Society from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
Stafford is the owner of Stafford Fine Art Gallery in Marble Falls. She will speak on the “Gallery Owner’s Perspective.” Other topics will include pricing, commissions, framing and the art market of Texas.
For more information, call 471-5955.
Texas Exes happy hour
Texas Exes-Waco Chapter will host a business networking and happy hour gathering from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hotel Indigo Brazos Bar and Bistro, 211 Clay Ave.
For more information, call 832-687-7798.
Jefferson-Moore reunion
The Jefferson-Moore High School 40-year reunion will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at George’s Too, 1925 Speight Ave.
Tickets cost $35 per person. For more information, call 722-8783.
Westphalia blood drive
A blood drive sponsored by the Westphalia Knights of Columbus will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday in Westphalia Parish Hall, 114 Falls County Road 3000.
Donors will receive a free sausage and pancake breakfast and a limited-edition beach towel. A photo ID is required to donate blood.
For information or to sign up to donate or come to the breakfast, call Ken Jezisek at 512-927-6581.