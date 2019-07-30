The Area Agency on Aging will offer A Matter Of Balance, an eight-week class on managing falls, starting Aug. 7.
Class participants will learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, and make changes to reduce fall risk and increase strength.
The class will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. every Wednesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. For more information, call 292-1855.
Back to school rally
Waco Full Gospel Holy Temple, 512 Hillsboro Drive, will have a back to school rally from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday. Attendees will receive school supplies.
For more information, call 799-1066.
MPO meeting
The Technical Committee of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Waco Transit System Administration Building, 301 S. Eighth St., Suite 100.
Discussion topics include a draft project evaluation criteria for Connections 2045: The Waco Metropolitan Transportation Plan, and updates from the Texas Department of Transportation regarding significant highway construction in the Waco Metropolitan Area.
Dr Pepper Museum
The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St., will have a Sensory Sensitive First Friday event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Museum admission will be free during the event, which will include hands-on activities stationed throughout the museum. Local organizations that serve special needs individuals will also be on site hosting informational tables. The museum will be extra-accessible during this time, including sunglasses and earplugs/headphones available upon request, and quiet areas.
The event is presented in collaboration with the Occupational Therapy Assistant Program at McLennan Community College.
For more information, call 757-1025.
New Black Collective
The New Black Collective will have a Back to School event for grades pre-K through 8, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive.
This event is free and open to the public.
Vineyards program
Viticulture regional specialist Fran Pontasche will present a program on vineyards during a Lunch with the Masters meeting from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at The Pavilion at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.