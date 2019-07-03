Williams Creek Baptist Church will have its seventh annual Field of Flags event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 12525 Elk Road, north of Mart near the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market Road 939.
Field of Flags includes 63 American flags representing various branches of the military and law enforcement agencies. Hot dogs and ice cream will be served at 12:15, and Phil Koester will perform patriotic songs.
For more information, call 863-5755.
Flag display, history
Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive, will present a flag display from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The display will feature more than 100 flags, including flags of the American Revolution, historical U.S. flags, armed forces flags and state flags.
Guests are invited to read information provided about each flag.
Singing Seniors
The Baylor Singing Seniors will host an informal reading session at 9 a.m. July 15 in the choir suite at First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
Membership in Singing Seniors is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and older. No musical training or audition is required.
Newcomers club
The women’s organization of Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet at 11:30 a.m. July 17 for lunch at Ridgewood Country Club. Lunch costs $25.
The guest entertainer will be Waco-area singer and performer Jeff Hulbert.
Reservations are due by 5:30 p.m. July 11. For more information or to sign up, call Angelika Hoeher at 292-0337.
Arboretum art
The Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., will present the abstracts and collages of artist Chesley Smith from July 17 through Aug. 25.
A reception for the exhibit will run from 1:30 to 3 p.m. July 21.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave., is seeking volunteers throughout the summer to help serve meals.
Families, groups and individuals are welcome. Serving time is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 756-7271.