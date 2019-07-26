Registration for the 2019-20 school year is now open for all Waco ISD schools and both new and returning students.
Parents or guardians of returning students should start the registration process at wacoisd.org/enroll. After completing the online portion, parents or guardians must visit their children’s schools to provide proof of residence, photo identification of the parent or guardian, and updated immunization records.
Students new to Waco ISD who were not enrolled in the district on the last day of the 2018-19 school year will not be able to register online and must visit the school to register. Required items include proof of address, photo identification of parent or guardian, updated immunization records, student’s birth certificate and Social Security card.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact the specific school for extended hours.
The registration window will close Aug. 7 to allow schools time to prepare schedules and rosters for the upcoming year.
Because of construction, students attending Cedar Ridge Elementary School will register at West Avenue Elementary School, 1101 N. 15th St.
Waco ISD’s Family Fest will be Aug. 10 at Waco High School and University High School and will allow on-site registration for any students still needing to register for the new school year.
Dog wash event
The annual Bubbles and Bandannas dog wash will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Church of the Nazarene, 2001 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The event is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, and donations of $5 for small dogs and $10 for large dogs are suggested.
“Bark to End Alzheimer’s” bandannas will also be available for $5.
For more information, call 753-7722.
Health fair
Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St., will have a free community health fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Health care practitioners will offer free information and screenings in various health matters.
For more information, call 424-1353.
Storytelling guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will have its monthly meeting from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
A youth enrichment meeting will follow at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 717-1763.