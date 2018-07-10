The MCC Foundation’s Highlander Alumni & Friends Association is accepting nominations through Sunday for its Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Leader awards. Nominations can be made at mclennan.edu/foundation under “Quick Links and Forms.”
To be eligible, nominees must have successfully completed a minimum of a one-year certificate or two-year associate’s degree program or have earned a minimum of 60 transferable hours at McLennan Community College.
Honorees will be recognized at the MCC Foundation’s Scholarship Awards Ceremony in September.
For questions about the nomination process, call 299-8481 or email alumni@mclennan.edu.
Artistic Fingers workshop
An Artistic Fingers workshop teaching handkerchief making, jewelry making and basic sewing, will be held Sunday at Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St.
Cost is $15, which includes lunch. For more information, call Lorye Carter-Reed at 662-8947.
Youth Chorus auditions
The Youth Chorus of Central Texas is auditioning singers in grades 3-12 for the 2018-19 season.
Email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org to schedule an appointment for August 1-3.
The chorus promotes music literacy and excellence in vocal artistry through the preparation and performance of choral singing.
Dr Pepper promotion
The Dr Pepper Museum and McLennan County Master Gardeners will have a program on container gardening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the courtyard of the museum at 300 S. Fifth St.
The event is part of the museum’s ongoing Pop-Up Saturday program. Admission to the program is free with a ticket to the museum.
Master Gardeners will present hands-on lessons inspired by the museum’s summer exhibit, “Eat Well, Play Well.”
For more information, call 757-1024.
Waco-Richfield reunion
The Waco and Richfield High School Classes of 1963 will have their 55th reunion September 7-8.
Email Betty Parker Williams, vivbetty@live.com, or Betty Barkley Haun, bhaun@grandecom.net, for more information and to confirm contact information for yourself and classmates.