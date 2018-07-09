The Steel Magnolias of San Marcos will present a fully choreographed gospel music concert at the Brazos Meadows Baptist Church in Hewitt on Sunday, beginning at 5 p.m.
The church is located at 625 S. Hewitt Drive.
Call the church office at 666-7314, or Debbie Daniel, 512-757-4901, for more information, or go to: www.thesteelmagnolias.com to see The Steel Magnolia concert schedule, or www.facebook.com/thesteelmagnoliastx to find out more about this ministry.
TSTC blood drive
Texas State Technical College is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 3801 Campus Drive on the Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Michelle Rachels at 867-3441.
Extraco blood drive
Extraco Banks is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 1701 N. Valley Mills Drive on the Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Victor Putman at 741-4487.
Kiwanis Seniors
Jane Kittner, former mayor pro tem of the city of Woodway and a practicing architect, is the guest speaker at the Wednesday meeting of Kiwanis Seniors. She will discuss East Waco.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive.
Watercolor Society
Artist Bill Dale will demonstrate painting a landscape of Granbury Park, Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Windmill Hill Clubhouse, 4572 Westchester.
For more information, contact the Central Texas Watercolor Society at 471-5955.
Newcomers RSVP
“Blessed are the Resilient...for they bounce!” will be the topic of the next Waco Newcomers and Neighbors program.
It will be presented by Sally Firmin, director of academic support programs at Baylor University. The luncheon is Wednesday, July 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Ridgewood Country Club.
The fee for lunch is $20.
For reservations, call Kathy Northrup at 836-5170 by July 12.
Sunrise Rotary golf
The Waco Sunrise Rotary Club hosts its 16th annual golf tournament July 13 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
The tournament begins with a catered meal at noon, followed by a tee time of 1 p.m.
For more information, call 715-1868 or email magferguson1@gmail.com