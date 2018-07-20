The city of Waco is requesting water conservation and reduction of irrigation in the China Spring area.
All water customers should be mindful of usage and remember that irrigating outdoors during the daytime hours is an inefficient and often wasteful use of water.
Conserving now will help to avoid potential mandatory water restrictions.
Due to the extreme heat, water demand has drastically increased over the past week, particularly in the China Spring area, along China Spring Rd. and North River Crossing/FM 185.
The city anticipates that a 48-hour relief in water demand will allow storage tanks to fully recover.
Conservation of water is always important, particularly during the hot summer months, to help ensure an adequate supply is available for everyone.
For water conservation tips and ideas, visit www.wacowater.com
Curbside cleanup
Keep Waco Beautiful, in partnership with Waco Solid Waste Services, will conduct a curbside cleanup starting at 7 a.m. July 28 in Waco City Council District 2.
The city will collect bulky waste, brush and extra trash for residential customers in the district. Cleanup dates for other districts will be announced.
Residents wanting curbside collection July 28, or volunteer assistance the preceding Thursday or Friday, should register by Saturday by calling 723-5714 or emailing kwacob@gmail.com.
Mall blood drive
Richland Mall will host a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 6001 W. Waco Drive in the store space next to Dillard’s.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Sheila Baker at 776-6638, ext. 227.
Fan drive
Keith’s ACE Hardware stores and The Salvation Army Waco are having a fan drive to provide box fans for local families in need.
Through July 28, residents can buy a fan from Keith’s ACE Hardware for $18.99 or make donations toward the purchase of a fan at one of the company’s four locations in McLennan County.
The Waco Syrian-Lebanese Association has kicked off the campaign with a donation, including $2,000 to buy fans.
For more information, call The Salvation Army at 756-7271.