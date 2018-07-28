Mission Waco is seeking donations for its 13th annual Shoes for the Homeless program. A $45 donation will pay for a new pair of shoes for a homeless person in Waco. Registration for people in need of shoes will start Aug. 6 at the Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.
Recipients will choose their shoes at a local retail store and receive them at the start of the annual Walk for the Homeless on Sept. 23. Hygiene items are also sought on the day of the 1.2 mile educational and prayer walk.
For more information, email jdorrell@missionwaco.org.
Family Fun Day
Historic Waco Foundation will have a “doll party” themed Family Fun Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
The event costs $10 per family. For more information, call 753-5166.
St. Louis blood drive
St. Louis Catholic Church will have a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 2001 N. 25th St. in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Clinton McCoy at 366-9822.
St. Paul blood drive
St. Paul Lutheran Church will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1301 Hogan Lane in the parish hall.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Ken Watson at 799-3211.
Youth Chorus auditions
The Youth Chorus of Central Texas is auditioning singers in grades 3-12 for the 2018-19 season.
Email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org to schedule an appointment for Wednesday through Friday.
The chorus promotes music literacy and excellence in vocal artistry through the preparation and performance of choral singing.
Dog wash benefit
The second annual Bubbles & Bandanas Dog Wash fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Community Fellowship Church of the Nazarene, 2001 N. Valley Mills Drive.
There will also be bandanas and 50/50 raffle tickets available for an additional donation and Humane Society foster families seeking permanent homes for their foster animals.