Registration at Waco High School will be held Aug. 5-9 in the school’s foyer, 2020 N. 42nd St. Students are reminded to bring a proof of residency such as a current utility bill, and immunization records.
For parking permits, a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance are required. Permits cost $5.
Enrollment dates are Aug. 5 for freshmen, Aug. 6 for sophomores, Aug. 7 for juniors, Aug. 8 for seniors and Aug. 9 for students new to Waco High.
The make-up registration dates for all grades are Aug. 12 and 13.
For questions, call 776-1150.
Army band concert
The 312th United States Army Band from Lawrence, Kansas, will perform a free patriotic concert from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive.
Four ensembles, including a jazz ensemble and rock band, will perform.
Seating will be provided, and visitors are also welcome to bring their own lawn chairs. Guests are reminded to wear sunscreen and bring plenty of water, as the concert will be outdoors.
For more information, call 750-7946.
Arboretum exhibit
The Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., will present an exhibit on the abstracts and collages of artist Chesley Smith through Aug. 25.
A reception for Smith will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Youth Chorus auditions
The Youth Chorus of Central Texas welcomes singers entering grades 3-12 to audition for membership July 29 through Aug. 2. The chorus promotes music literacy and excellence in vocal artistry through the preparation and performance of choral singing.
To schedule an appointment, email info@youth chorusofcentraltexas.org.
Genealogy program
Jim Thornhill from “Heros of the Past” will present “Southern Migration Trails” during a Central Texas Genealogical Society meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The program is free. It will explore possible reasons why ancestors came through the South and what the trip was like through the American wilderness. For more information, call 750-5945.
Back to school
The New Black Collective will have a Back to School event for grades pre-K through from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive.
The event is free and open to the public.