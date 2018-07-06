Returning Waco ISD students may pre-enroll for the 2018-19 school year from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Aug. 3 at Waco High School, University High School and G. W. Carver Middle School. Enrollment hours will be extended to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Parents or guardians should bring a valid ID, proof of residency and complete student shot records.
For more information, and information about online enrollment, visit www.wacoisd.org.
Benefit car wash
A car wash benefiting local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Jack’s Stereo, 1016 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Washes are $5 for cars and $10 for trucks.
Brazos Button Club
Cynthia Boatman will present a program on “Studio Buttons,” which are buttons designed for button collectors, during the Brazos Button Club’s meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bellmead Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 907 Hogan Lane.
Visitors are welcome, and refreshments to be served. For more information, call 772-6659.
Blood drive
Lutheran Women’s Missionary League will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Mary Alsup at 718-4227.
Balcones promotion
Carter BloodCare and Balcones Distilling have teamed up to offer a promotion for central Texas blood donors starting Sunday.
Donors at participating blood drives and Carter BoodCare’s Woodway Donor Center will receive a patriotic T-shirt, an old fashioned customized glass and a voucher for a tour and tasting at Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
University class of ‘68
The University High School class of 1968 will have its 50th reunion July 27-28. The class will meet at 7 p.m. July 27 at the Waco Hippodrome and at 6 p.m. July 28 in the president’s suite at McLane Stadium.
There will also be a tour of the new of University High School at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
For more information, email rosebryson@prodigy.net.