Historic Waco Foundation offers a house and family lecture Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. It is the first in a series of lectures that are free to the general public and cover McCulloch House (Tuesday), the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House (July 16), and East Terrace (July 23).
For more information, call 753-5166.
Tool donations
Friends for Life is accepting home repair and building tools, working and non-working; hardware such as screws, nails, cabinet and drawer pulls and hinges; gasoline-powered tools and craft materials.
Set to open in mid-July at 430 Lake Air Drive in Waco, the new Friends for Life Tool Shed, plans to sell used tools of all kinds. The profits from this new shop will help fund the vital services Friends for Life provide for the elderly and people with disabilities.
If you have tools you don’t want or need any longer, Friends for Life wants them. If have some time to volunteer, the new tool shop needs help in lots of different capacities.
Email tools@friendsforlife.org or call 772-8100, ext 110, for more information. Pick up is available for large donations. Your donation is tax deductible within the limits of the law.
Summer volunteers
The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave., is seeking volunteers throughout the summer to help serve meals.
Families, groups and individuals are welcome. Serving time is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 756-7271.
Climate change art
The third Climate Change Art Exhibit will run from Aug. 28 until Sept. 28 at the Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Sponsored by the Waco Friends of Peace/Climate, professional and amateur artists of all ages are invited to enter. Any media may be used and the entries should portray some aspect of anthropogenic climate change, including the science, impacts, future projections and solutions.
Top prize is $1,000. For complete instructions and the entry form, visit www.friendsofpeace.org.
Veterans breakfast
St. Luke AME Church hosts a veterans breakfast Saturday from 9-11 a.m. Free breakfast will be served to veterans to their dependents.
The church is located at 117 E. Church St.