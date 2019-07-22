Heart of Texas Region MHMR, 110 S. 12th Street, is hosting a retirement reception for Jim Newkham on Thursday.
Newkham, director of facility operations for the Heart of Texas Region MHMR, is retiring July 31 after a 45-year career.
For details and to RSVP, contact Helen Jasso at 752-3451, ext. 1202.
Race Relations program
The Community Race Relations Coalition will have its quarterly program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave.
The coalition board will provide dinner, with donations accepted. Various organizations will give short presentation on their missions, founding and current focus. To reserve a space, call Jo Welter at 717-7903 or email Jo@welterfamily.org.
Army band concert
The 312th United States Army Band from Lawrence, Kansas, will perform a free patriotic concert from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive.
Seating will be provided, and visitors are also welcome to bring their own lawn chairs. Guests are reminded to wear sunscreen and bring plenty of water, as the concert will be outdoors.
For more information, call 750-7946.
Lecture series
Historic Waco Foundation will have its final House and Family Lecture Series event from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
The free event focuses on the family that built and occupied East Terrace.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Dog wash
The annual Bubbles and Bandannas dog wash is Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at Church of the Nazarene, 2001 N. Valley Mills.
It is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.
A suggested donation of $5 for small dogs and $10 for large dogs to help end Alzheimer’s disease is recommended.
“Bark to End Alzheimer’s” bandannas are available for $5. For more information, call 753-7722.
Recovery Sunday
Recovery Sunday at Church Under the Bridge at the Silos is Sunday, August 4, from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. The annual service recognizes those who have overcome various addictions and encourages those still struggling with alcohol, drugs, pornography, food, and other issues.
Sponsors, AA/NA groups, organizations and churches who seek to help those in addiction are also welcome and will be recognized.