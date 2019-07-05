The Salvation Army is partnering with Keith’s ACE Hardware stores for a fan drive through July 14.
Keith’s stores will display and sell new fans, collect donations and share them with The Salvation Army. From there, the local Salvation Army social services team will identify individuals and families in the community who have demonstrated need and provide fans to them.
Participating locations are throughout Central Texas. The Salvation Army will pick up fans and disperse them in a few weeks to the local communities where the fans were purchased.
For information, contact The Salvation Army at 756-7271 or salarmywaco@gmail.com.
Watercolor speaker
Marta Stafford will be guest speaker for the monthly meeting of the Central Texas Watercolor Society from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
Stafford is the owner of Stafford Fine Art Gallery in Marble Falls and will speak on the “Owner’s Perspective.” Other topics will include pricing, commissions, framing and the art market of Texas.
For more information, call 471-5955.
Congress of Christian Education
The 139th Congress of Christian Education and Annual Session will start with a joint church choir musical at 3:30 p.m. July 14 at First Baptist Church NBC, 613 Jefferson Ave. in Waco.
Activities for the week include a banquet at the Lee Lockwood Museum and Library, with the Rev. Jackie Taylor of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in McGregor as keynote speaker.
Tickets cost $25. No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, contact the Rev. George Harrison or Minister Marva Harrison at 399-8988.
Climate change art
Entries are being sought for the third Climate Change Art Exhibit, which will run from Aug. 28 until Sept. 28 at the Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Sponsored by the Waco Friends of Peace/Climate, professional and amateur artists of all ages may enter. Any media may be used, and the entries should portray some aspect of anthropogenic climate change, including the science, impacts, future projections and solutions.
Top prize is $1,000. For complete instructions and the entry form, visit friendsofpeace.org.