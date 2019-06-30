The Waco City Cable Channel will broadcast the H-E-B fireworks show from Touchdown Alley at McLane Stadium, starting at 9 p.m. Thursday.
WCCC-TV can be viewed on Spectrum Cable channel 10, in HD on Grande channel 810 or at wccc.tv.
H-E-B challenge 6
The sixth H-E-B Challenge Waco blood drive will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at 3801 N. 19th St. in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or an appointment, call 752-0359.
Legal advice clinic
A First Monday Legal Advice Clinic will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Greater Waco Legal Services, Baylor Law students and local attorneys will provide free legal advice in 30-minute sessions.
For more information, call 733-2828.
HOF blood drive
The Texas Sports Hall of Fame will host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at 1108 University Parks Drive in the Great Hall.
Donors will receive a voucher for two free Texas Rangers baseball tickets, a Texas Rangers T-shirt and hat, two free passes to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and a chance to win a free family membership to the hall of fame.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Vickie Carpenter at 297-4004.
MCC holiday hours
McLennan Community College will be closed Thursday in observance of Independence Day. Limited offices and buildings will be open Friday, and the college will reopen Monday.
For more information, visit mclennan.edu.
Old Oaks parade
The Old Oaks Fourth of July Neighborhood Parade will start at 10 a.m. Thursday. Registration will be at 2525 Old Oaks Drive. A short program will follow the parade.
Lawn chairs or blankets are welcome. Call 715-4479 with any questions.
Flags on display
Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive, will present a July Fourth flag display from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The display will feature more than 100 flags, including flags of the American Revolution, historical U.S. flags, armed forces flags, state flags and more.
Guests are invited to read information on each flag.