The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Subcommittee on Connected and Automated Vehicles meets 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
The subcommittee will be discussing various vehicle automation & communication technologies, potential applications and various theories on how these technologies could impact future travel behavior, development patterns, levels of congestion and mode share.
An agenda and information regarding this meeting may be found on the MPO website meetings page at http://www.waco-texas.com/cms-mpo/.
Persons with disabilities who plan to attend this meeting and who may need auxiliary aids or services should contact the MPO at 750-5651 at least 24 hours in advance.
Dwyer blood drive
Dwyer Group is hosting a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 17 at 1010 N. University Parks Drive in the trout room.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Stephanie Lankford at 745-2400.
Friends of Peace
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will screen the documentary “How To Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can’t Change” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
It is the third film of director Josh Fox’s climate trilogy. The viewing is free and includes pizza and salad buffet.
Waco Rose Society
The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the home of Tony Golman, 300 Appaloosa Trail in Woodway.
The program is titled “Summer Flowers and Some Are Voices.” The public is invited. For more information, call 822-1820.
Shoes for the homeless
Mission Waco’s 13th annual “Shoes for the Homeless” program seeks donors who will pay $45 for a new pair of shoes for a homeless person in Waco. Registration for those in need of shoes begins Aug. 6 at the Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.
Qualifying participants will shop for their own choice of new shoes at a local retail store. They will receive the shoes at the beginning of the annual “Walk for the Homeless” on Sept. 23. Hygiene items are also sought on the day of the 1.2-mile educational/prayer walk. For more information, email jdorrell@missionwaco.org.