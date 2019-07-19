The 312th United States Army Band from Lawrence, Kansas, will perform a free patriotic concert from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive.
Four ensembles, including a jazz ensemble and rock band, will perform.
Seating will be provided, and visitors are also welcome to bring their own lawn chairs. Guests are reminded to wear sunscreen and bring plenty of water, as the concert will be outdoors.
For more information, call 750-7946.
Apollo exhibit
An “Apollo 50: The Next Giant Leap” event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will include a lecture and galactic gallery talks from space scientists and other experts, as well as hands-on activities throughout the building.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Star watching party
The Central Texas Astronomical Society will have a free public star party starting at sunset Saturday in Heritage Square, Third Street and Austin Avenue in downtown Waco.
Telescopes will be provided to look at the moon, the Sea of Tranquility and planets. Inclement weather would cancel the event.
Waco ‘Moon Walk’
Waco Walks will host a free “Moon Walk” starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at Community Bank and Trust, 1800 Washington Ave.
Steven Moss, author of “We Could Not Fail: The First African Americans in the Space Program,” will share historical background about the space program during the walk, which will cover 1.5 miles.
For more information, go to the Waco Walks Facebook page.
Historic Waco exhibit
Historic Waco Foundation will open a new exhibit Saturday, “From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Houses,” at McCullough House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
The exhibit includes information on the character-defining features of the architectural style of each house.
The exhibit is included with the regular price of admission. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, call 753-5166.