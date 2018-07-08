The Carver Park Community Fellowship reunion is Aug. 18, beginning at 1 p.m., at the East Waco Multi-Purpose Center.
Dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children under 12. Reunion T-shirts will be available for purchase.
For more information, call 744-7532.
Waco ISD enrollment
Returning Waco ISD students may pre-enroll for the 2018-19 school year beginning Monday, and continuing through Aug. 3.
The enrollment will take place at Waco High, University High School and Carver Middle School, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Enrollment hours are extended to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Parents or guardians should bring a valid ID, proof of residency and complete student shot records.
For more information, visit the district’s web site, www.wacoisd.org.
Free legal advice
Greater Waco Legal Services presents its monthly free legal advice clinic Monday.
Appointment hours are 6-8 p.m. at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth. Appointments are not required, but are recommended.
Call 733-282 for more information.
Waco Rotary Club
Lauren Dreyer, director of human resources and business operations at SpaceX, is the speaker at the Waco Rotary Club meeting Monday.
The club meets at noon at Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd. Lunch is $12. Call 776-2115 for more information.
TSTC blood drive
Texas State Technical College is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 10 at 3801 Campus Drive on the Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Michelle Rachels at 867-3441.
Extraco blood drive
Extraco Banks is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 10 at 1701 N. Valley Mills Drive on the Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Victor Putman at 741-4487.
Confederate veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive. Meal will be at 6 p.m. and the speaker at 7.
Pat Baughman will speak on “Campaigns of Nathan Bedford Forrest.” For more information, call 772-1676.