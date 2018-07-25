Church Under the Bridge will have its annual Recovery Sunday service at 11 a.m. under the Interstate 35 bridge at Fourth Street.
The event will recognize and celebrate people who have overcome addictions and celebrate organizations and sponsors who have been helpful in their recovery process. Everyone is welcome.
Email jdorrell@missionwaco.org with questions.
Celebration of Cultures
The Community Race Relations Coalition will have a Celebration of Cultures event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave.
Dinner will provided by the coalition board, and donations will be accepted. The program includes music and dance from Mexican, Persian, Filipino and African-American cultures and Moroccan and Native American drums.
The event is free and open to all, but reservations are required by calling 717-7903 or emailing Jo@welterfamily.org.
Blood drives
Local blood drives happening Friday include:
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Downtown federal courthouse, 800 Franklin Ave. in jury assembly room 340 (call Melissa Copp at 750-1501);
- Noon to 4 p.m. — Providence Park senior living center, 300 W. Highway 6 in the community room (call Vicki Rodriguez at 761-8041).
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild’s will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Good Neighbor House, 2301-A Colcord Ave.
A Youth Guild meeting will follow at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 717-1763.
Alzheimer’s fundraiser
The Waco Hippodrome , 724 Austin Ave., will screen “The Father and the Bear” at 6 p.m. Monday as part of a benefit for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Admission is free, and donations are welcome. A Dine to Donate event will start at 5:30 in the theater’s restaurant.
Family Fun Day
Historic Waco Foundation will have a “doll party” themed Family Fun Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
The event costs $10 per family. For more information, call 753-5166.