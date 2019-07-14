In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have a “Party Like It’s 1969” event from 7 to 10 p.m. July 20.
The party, including 1969-themed costumes, will feature the museum’s “Be the Astronaut” exhibit, plus live music and hors d’oeuvres.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for museum members and Baylor University students and include admission to the party and exhibit.
Advance registration is required. For more information, call 710-7981.
Apollo exhibit
An “Apollo 50: The Next Giant Leap” event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will include a lecture and galactic gallery talks from space scientists and other experts, as well as hands-on activities throughout the building.
The opening lecture at 11 a.m will be followed at noon by galactic gallery talks featuring space experts and scientists from Baylor University, SpaceX and more.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Singing seniors
The Baylor Singing Seniors will host an informal reading session at 9 a.m. Monday in the Choir Suite at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road.
Membership in the Singing Seniors is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and above. No musical training or audition is required. Anyone with a love of singing is welcome to join.
Loss of spouse
First Methodist Church will have a Loss of a Spouse presentation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church, 4901 Cobbs Drive.
The program is free. For more information, call 772-5630.
Homespun quilters
The Homespun Quilters Guild will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road, across from University High School. The instructor will be Robin Williamson, a graphic artist and a quilter, and the topic will be “Round Robin Improv.”
Carver Park reunion
A Carver Park Community Reunion will run from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 3 in the Waco Multi-Purpose Building, 1020 Elm Ave.
Cost is $20 for adults. Kids age 10 and under get in free.
For more information, call 744-7532.