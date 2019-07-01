City of Waco offices will be closed on Thursday for Independence holiday.
The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Park will all remain open on Thursday, July 4th.
Thursday’s trash will be picked up on Wednesday.
Waco Transit will also be closed, but Medicaid trips will run as scheduled, as will the Silo District Trolley and LaSalle-Circle Shuttle.
Sports Hall of Fame
Texas Sports Hall of Fame is hosting a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Great Hall at 1108 University Parks Drive.
All those presenting to donate will receive a voucher for two free Texas Rangers baseball tickets, Texas Rangers T-shirt and hat, two free passes to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, with a chance to also win a free family membership to TSHOF.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Vickie Carpenter at (254) 297-4004.
Links fellowship
Waco Links Fellowship meets Wednesday at Uncle Dan’s BBQ on Lake Air, at 11:30 a.m.
Larry Smith, from White Bluff on Lake Whitney, is the speaker. Smith is a retired National Park Service ranger and astronomy guru. His slideshow is titled “Who made the National Parks and the Heavens?”
Contact Ben Hagins at benhagins@hot.rr.com or 501-984-0606 with questions.
Field of Flags
Williams Creek Baptist Church hosts its seventh annual Field of Flags event Thursday, July 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Field of Flags includes 58 American flags, representing the various branches of the military and law enforcement agencies. The flags were donated by a family in remembrance of someone who served in one of the agencies.
The display is located at 12525 Elk Road, Mart, at the intersection of Highway 84 and FM 939.
Hot dogs and homemade ice cream will be served at 12:15 p.m. Patriotic songs will be performed by Phil Koester.
For more information, call 863-5755.
Old Oaks parade
The Old Oaks 4th of July Neighborhood Parade will take place at 10 p.m. Thursday. Registration will take place at 2525 Old Oaks. A short program will follow after the parade.
Please feel free to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Call 715-4479 with any questions.