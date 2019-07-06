Gina Andrie will highlight valuable online genealogy resources at a brown-bag program, “30 Genealogy Internet Sites in 50 Minutes” at noon Monday in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The event is free. Guests are encouraged to bring a lunch. Drinks will be provided. For more information, call 750-5945.
Waco Rotary Club
Registered patent attorney Andy Powell with the Naman, Howell, Smith & Lee law firm will talk about patent litigation and how the Waco federal court is poised to become a prime venue for intellectual property litigation, during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch costs $12. For more information, call 776-2115.
HWF house lecture
Historic Waco Foundation will start its House and Family Lecture Series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.
The lectures are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
The next two presentations in the series will be July 16 at the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House and July 23 at East Terrace.
To ask questions, call 753-5166.
‘Party Like It’s 1969’
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have a “Party Like It’s 1969” event from 7 to 10 p.m. July 20.
The party, including 1969-themed costumes, will feature the museum’s “Be the Astronaut” exhibit, plus live music and hors d’oeuvres.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for museum members and Baylor University students and include admission to the party and exhibit.
Advance registration is required. For more information, call 710-7981.
Newcomers and Neighbors
The ladies organization of Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet at 11:30 a.m. July 17 for lunch at Ridgewood Country Club.
Doors open at 11 a.m. Cost for lunch is $25. Waco-area singer and performer Jeff Hulbert will be the guest entertainer.
Reservations are due by 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Call Angelika Hoeher at 292-0337 for information or to sign up if you are not a member. More information is also available at the group’s Waco Newcomers & Neighbors Facebook page.
Spousal loss talk
A “Loss of a Spouse” presentation will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. July 15 at the First Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive.
The program is free. For more information, call 772-5630.