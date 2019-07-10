The MCC Foundation’s Highlander Alumni & Friends Association at McLennan Community College is accepting nominations through Monday for its 2019 Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Leader awards. Nomination forms for both awards are available at mclennan.edu/foundation under “Quick Links and Forms.”

The MCC Distinguished Alumnus/Alumna Award is presented to an alumnus or alumna of MCC who has demonstrated a record of distinguished service and extraordinary achievement in a particular discipline, organization or cause that brings distinction to the college. To be eligible, nominees must have successfully completed a minimum of a one-year certificate or two-year associate degree program or have earned a minimum of 60 transferable hours without a degree from MCC.

The MCC Distinguished Leader Award is presented to a 2019 graduating or completing MCC student who has demonstrated a record of distinguished service and extraordinary achievement in academic and extracurricular realms, shown remarkable leadership or provided service to a cause that brings distinction to the college.

For more information, call 299-8481 or email alumni@mclennan.edu.

NE Riverside

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will host presentations by the city of Waco Housing and Community Development Department and Planning and Development Services starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave. The public is invited. For details, call 652-9056.

MPO meeting

The Technical Committee of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Transit System Administration Building, 301 S. Eighth St.

Members will consider action on four recommendations to the MPO Policy Board:

  • Adoption of the Waco Metropolitan Area Active Transportation Plan
  • Adoption of the Fiscal Year 2020 & 2021 Unified Planning Work Program
  • Submission of letters of support for project applications for the Safe Routes to School Program administered by the Texas Department of Transportation
  • Submission of letters of support for project applications for the Transportation Alternatives Program administered by the Texas Department of Transportation.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

