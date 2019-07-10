The MCC Foundation’s Highlander Alumni & Friends Association at McLennan Community College is accepting nominations through Monday for its 2019 Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Leader awards. Nomination forms for both awards are available at mclennan.edu/foundation under “Quick Links and Forms.”
The MCC Distinguished Alumnus/Alumna Award is presented to an alumnus or alumna of MCC who has demonstrated a record of distinguished service and extraordinary achievement in a particular discipline, organization or cause that brings distinction to the college. To be eligible, nominees must have successfully completed a minimum of a one-year certificate or two-year associate degree program or have earned a minimum of 60 transferable hours without a degree from MCC.
The MCC Distinguished Leader Award is presented to a 2019 graduating or completing MCC student who has demonstrated a record of distinguished service and extraordinary achievement in academic and extracurricular realms, shown remarkable leadership or provided service to a cause that brings distinction to the college.
For more information, call 299-8481 or email alumni@mclennan.edu.
NE Riverside
The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will host presentations by the city of Waco Housing and Community Development Department and Planning and Development Services starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave. The public is invited. For details, call 652-9056.
MPO meeting
The Technical Committee of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Transit System Administration Building, 301 S. Eighth St.
Members will consider action on four recommendations to the MPO Policy Board:
- Adoption of the Waco Metropolitan Area Active Transportation Plan
- Adoption of the Fiscal Year 2020 & 2021 Unified Planning Work Program
- Submission of letters of support for project applications for the Safe Routes to School Program administered by the Texas Department of Transportation
- Submission of letters of support for project applications for the Transportation Alternatives Program administered by the Texas Department of Transportation.