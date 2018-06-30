The Old Oaks Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 2525 Old Oaks Drive. After the parade, cookies and lemonade will be available, and awards will be given.
Bring chairs and blankets to be comfortable. No rain date is planned. Donations are appreciated.
Participants are encouraged to decorate bikes, vehicles and other items and wear red, white and blue to celebrate the holiday.
Call 715-4479 with any questions.
University class of ’68
University High School class of 1968 will have its 50th reunion July 27 and 28. The class will meet at 7 p.m. July 27 at the Waco Hippodrome and at 6 p.m. July 28 in the president’s suite at McLane Stadium.
There will also be a tour of the new of University High School at 1:30 p.m. July 27.
For more information, email rosebryson@prodigy.net. Early registration deadline is Friday.
Woodway parade
The city of Woodway will have its annual Fourth of July Parade starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Oakdale Drive and Estates Drive.
The public is welcome to participate on foot or nonmotorized bikes, skateboards or strollers.
Participants should arrive by 8:45 a.m. to line up for the parade. After the parade, there will be firetruck tours, snow-cones, and an opportunity to meet with local first responders.
Visit www.woodway-texas.com for more information.
Field of Flags
Williams Creek Baptist Church, at the corner of Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market Road 939 in Mart, will have its sixth annual Fourth of July Field of Flags ceremony at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, followed by hot dogs and homemade ice cream at 12:15 p.m. The event celebrates law enforcement and military veterans.
For more information, call 863-5755 or 715-2309.
MCC closed July 4
McLennan Community College will be closed Wednesday in observance of Independence Day. The college will reopen Thursday.
Current students may continue to register for Summer II and fall classes online through WebAdvisor.
For more information, visit www.mclennan.edu.
Trib closed July 4
The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Wednesday in observance of Independence Day. The paper will publish as usual.
Regular office hours resume Thursday.