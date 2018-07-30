Waco Walks is hosting a walk Tuesday focusing on bed-and-breakfast inns. Sponsored by the Heart of Texas Bed and Breakfast Association, the walk will feature tours of three B&Bs and a sample of the treats they serve guests.
The walk starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Hymnsinger House, 1825 Washington. Participants will take a 1.5-mile stroll through the neighborhood to two more B&Bs on Colcord Avenue.
Waco Stroke Club
The Waco Stroke Club meets Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Rapid Recovery Center, 5801 Crosslake Parkway.
Krissi Hart with Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest will speak on stroke recovery. Stroke survivors, their families, caregivers are all invited to attend.
There is no fee and light refreshments will be served. Call 744-9774 or email cysniderwaco@yahoo.com for more information.
Kiwanis Seniors
Dr. Linda Livingstone, president of Baylor University, will speak Wednesday to Kiwanis Seniors. The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. The public is invited. For more information, call 399-0072.
Links Fellowship
Waco Links Fellowship will meet Wednesday at Uncle Dan’s BBQ on Lake Air Drive.
Lunch is at 11 a.m., and the program starting promptly at noon. Special guest is Art Stricklin, golf world traveler, writer and storyteller.
Contact Ben Hagins at benhagins@hot.rr.com or 501-984-0606 for more information.
Bohemian Open golf
The Greater Bohemian Open Golf Tournament benefiting the Heart of Texas Area Special Olympics Texas is Saturday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
A shotgun start is at 8 a.m. Cost is $65 per person if registered prior to the tournament, $75 day of the tournament.
Breakfast and lunch included, with awards at the end of the day. Contact the Heart of Texas Area Office at 230-4824 for more information.
Dog wash event
The second “Bubbles & Bandanas” Dog Wash fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association runs 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Community Fellowship Church of the Nazarene, 2001 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The event will sell “Bark to End Alzheimer’s” bandanas & 50/50 raffle tickets. Humane Society foster families will be onsite with animals needing a home.