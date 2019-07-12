Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging will offer “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls,” starting Aug. 1.
The class is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. Participants learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.
Class will be held at Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 New Road, every Thursday through Sept. 19.
To register, call 292-1857.
40-year reunion
The Jefferson-Moore High School 40-year reunion will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at George’s Too, 1925 Speight Ave.
Tickets cost $35 per person. For more information, call 722-8783.
Dr Pepper Museum
The Dr Pepper Museum will have a Pop-Up Saturday event, “The Sweet Sounds of Soda” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Guests will be allowed to create musical instruments using recycled soda containers. The event is free with general admission and will be on the first floor of the museum’s Artesian Manufacturing and Bottling Co. Building. For more information, call 757-1025.
Veterans breakfast
St. Luke AME Church, 117 E. Church St. in Waco, will have a veteran’s breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Free breakfast will be served to veterans to their dependents.
Westphalia blood drive
A blood drive sponsored by the Westphalia Knights of Columbus will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday in Westphalia Parish Hall, 114 Falls County Road 3000.
Donors will receive a free sausage and pancake breakfast and a limited-edition beach towel. A photo ID is required to donate blood.
For information or to sign up to donate or come to the breakfast, call Ken Jezisek at 512-927-6581.
Donate tools
Friends for Life is accepting home repair and building tools, working and non-working; hardware such as screws, nails, cabinet and drawer pulls and hinges; gasoline powered tools and craft materials.
The new Friends for Life Tool Shed plans to sell used tools of all kinds. Profits from the shop suppport services Friends for Life provide for the elderly and people with disabilities.
For more information, email tools@friendsforlife.org or call 772-8100, ext. 110.