The Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have a free Genealogy/Lineage Research Workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library and Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd., to assist women 18 or older who are interested in joining the group.
Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.
Attendees at the workshop will hear a short presentation, then have the opportunity to work with experienced genealogists.
For more information, call Peggy Duty at 754-5119.
Youth Chorus auditions
The Youth Chorus of Central Texas is auditioning singers in grades 3-12 for the 2018-19 season.
Email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org to schedule an appointment for Wednesday through Friday.
The chorus promotes music literacy and excellence in vocal artistry through the preparation and performance of choral singing.
GriefShare program
A 13-week GriefShare support group for people experiencing grief and loss will start at 6 p.m. Monday in the Chapel at First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive.
Meetings will continue each Monday and cover topics including “The Journey of Grief,” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief & Your Relationships,” and more. For more information, contact Pat at 772-5630 or stephenministry@fumcwaco.org.
Alzheimer’s fundraiser
The Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave., will screen “The Father and the Bear” at 6 p.m. Monday as part of a benefit for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Admission is free, and donations are welcome. A Dine to Donate event will start at 5:30 in the theater’s restaurant.
Waco Rotary Club
Ron Lenamon Jr. will give a presentation titled “Following in the Footsteps of the Past: My Experience Re-enacting the Lewis and Clark Expedition” during the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.
Lunch is $12. For more information, call 776-2115.