NAMI Waco will have an eight-session peer-to-peer course for adults living with mental health conditions, on from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays starting Aug. 4. There will be two sessions each Saturday.
The program is free and confidential and led by peers with mental health conditions themselves. To register, call 717-9552 or email Namiwaco@gmail.com.
Mothers of Autistic Children
Mothers of Autistic Children will have a mother’s night out from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Friday at Cheddar’s, 4208 Franklin Ave.
The event is free to the first five people who RSVP to 262-1567.
University reunion
University High School class of 1968 will have its 50th reunion July 27-28. The class will meet at 7 p.m. July 27 at the Waco Hippodrome and at 6 p.m. July 28 in the president’s suite at McLane Stadium.
There will also be a tour of the new of University High School at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
For more information, email rosebryson@prodigy.net.
Curbside cleanup RSVP
Keep Waco Beautiful, in partnership with Waco Solid Waste Services, will conduct a curbside cleanup starting at 7 a.m. July 28 in Waco City Council District 2.
The city will collect bulky waste, brush and extra trash pickup for residential customers in the district. Cleanup dates for other districts will be announced.
Residents wanting curbside collection July 28, or volunteer assistance July 26 or 27, should register by Saturday by calling 723-5714 or emailing kwacob@gmail.com.
Genealogy webinar
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will host a live webinar at 7 p.m. Monday in the West Waco Library meeting room.
Featured speaker Billie Stone Fogarty will highlight ways to find female ancestors during the colonial period.
Cooling center open
On days that reach 100 degrees, The Salvation Army will open a cooling center at its Community Kitchen facility, 300 Webster Ave. Water, snacks and a place of respite will be available for anyone seeking salvation from the heat.
The center will close shortly at 4:30 p.m. as the kitchen prepares to reopen for dinner.
For more information, call 757-1641.