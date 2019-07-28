Peace Lutheran Church will start a 13-week session of GriefShare with a meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Public Education Room at Peace Lutheran, 9301 Panther Way in Hewitt.
The cost of the event is $15, which includes a workbook and all additional materials. Snacks are provided each week.
To preregister or arrange for child care, contact Becky Ritz at 857-9794 or rjritz@earthlink.net.
Movie screening
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will screen the documentary “The End of Meat,” at 6 p.m.m Monday at Poppa Rollos Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The film explains the value of a plant-based diet in combating climate change, improving health and relieving animal suffering of commercial meat production. The event is free and includes a pasta and salad buffet.
Waco Rotary Club
The Waco Rotary Club will present scholarship winners during a meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
For club information, call 776-2115.
Carver reunion
A Carver Park Community Reunion will run from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Building, 1020 Elm Ave.
Cost is $20 for adults. Kids age 10 and under get in free.
For more information, call 744-7532.
Bohemian Open
The annual Greater Bohemian Open golf tournament will be Saturday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. The four-person scramble includes challenges on every hole and lots of prizes. Cost is $75 per person. All money raised goes to the support of Special Olympic athletes in the Heart of Texas Area.
For more information, call 230-4824 or email tsmith@sotx.org.
Woodturners return
The Southwestern Association of Woodturners will have a symposium 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23-25 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
It is sponsored by 28 woodturning clubs from five states including Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and New Mexico.
For more information, call 817-919-6685.