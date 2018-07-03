Keep Waco Beautiful will have its annual summer Brazos River cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Waco Paddle Company will provide kayaks to volunteers who choose to get in the water on a first-come, first-serve basis. Keep Waco Beautiful will provide necessary materials, even phone protectors, for volunteers kayaking.
Registration starts at 9 at the Waco Paddle rental truck at Franklin Avenue and University Parks Drive.
Holiday schedule
City of Waco offices will be closed Wednesday for the Independence Day holiday.
Waco Transit will also be closed in observance of the holiday, but Medicaid trips will run as scheduled, as will the Silo District Trolley and La Salle-Circle Shuttle.
The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will all remain open Wednesday.
Fireworks on TV
Waco City Cable Channel will provide live video coverage of the H-E-B Fireworks show from Touchdown Alley at McLane Stadium for anyone unable to attend.
The fireworks and live patriotic coverage, including music by the Waco Community Band, will start at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.
WCCC-TV can be viewed on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 and in HD on Grande channel 810. The live coverage can also be viewed online at www.wccc.tv.
Old Oaks parade
The Old Oaks Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 2525 Old Oaks Drive. After the parade, cookies and lemonade will be available, and awards will be given.
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for comfort. No rain date is planned. Donations are appreciated.
Participants are encouraged to decorate bikes, vehicles and other items and wear red, white and blue to celebrate the holiday.
Call 715-4479 for more informtion.
Jefferson-Moore 40th
The Jefferson-Moore High School class of 1978 will celebrate its 40th reunion starting at 5 p.m. July 28 in the Outback Room at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Tickets will be available at the door for $14 per person, which includes a pizza and salad buffet and tea. B eer and wine will be available to purchase.
The reunion will also include a July 29 tour of the school’s former campus.
For questions or more information, email legreen59@yahoo.com.