Lake Whitney Arts will present, “Hurray for Hollywood — the Music of the Movies,” starting Saturday.
The show opens with a dinner show performance and continues through July 15.
Pre-sale tickets are available at Kitty’s Lakeside Barbers or The Movie Shop, both in Whitney. Visit www.lakewhitneyarts.org for more information.
Newk’s blood drive
Newk’s Eatery will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at 2176 W. Loop 340 in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Lena Lilly at 662-0361.
Brazos Button Club
Cynthia Boatman will present a program on “Studio Buttons,” which are buttons designed for button collectors, during the Brazos Button Club’s meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bellmead Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 907 Hogan Lane.
Visitors are welcome, and refreshments to be served. For more information, call 772-6659.
Brazos River cleanup
Keep Waco Beautiful will have its annual summer Brazos River cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Waco Paddle Company will provide kayaks to volunteers who choose to get in the water on a first-come, first-served basis. Keep Waco Beautiful will provide necessary materials, even phone protectors, for volunteers kayaking.
Registration starts at 9 at the Waco Paddle rental truck on Franklin Avenue.
Jefferson-Moore reunion
The Jefferson-Moore High School class of 1978 will celebrate its 40th reunion starting at 5 p.m. July 28 in the Outback Room at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Tickets will be available at the door for $14 per person, which includes a pizza and salad buffet and tea. A cash bar with beer and wine will be available.
The reunion will also include a tour of the school’s campus July 29.
For questions or more information, email legreen59@yahoo.com.
Car wash Saturday
A car wash benefiting local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Jack’s Stereo, 1016 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Washes are $5 for cars and $10 for trucks.