Historic Waco Foundation invites local residents to spend the afternoon playing with bubbles Sunday, from 1-4 p.m.
This Family Funday is all about blowing giant bubbles, standing in bubbles, blowing square bubbles, and even seeing who can blow the largest bubble gum bubble. Cost is $10 per family.
The event takes place at McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave. Call 753-5166 for more information.
Pro-Life Waco
Pro-Life Waco will host its Second Sunday Ecumenical luncheon/meeting Sunday at the St. Mary’s parish hall, 1424 Columbus Avenue.
An Italian buffet luncheon will be served throughout the noon hour at cost $3 for adults, and free for children and first-time attendees. The program from 1-2 p.m. will feature video presentations and action planning. The entire event is child-friendly.
For questions, contact John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.
Balcones promotion
Carter BloodCare and Balcones Distilling have teamed up to offer a special July promotion for central Texas blood donors.
Beginning July 8, donors at participating blood drives and Carter BoodCare’s Woodway Donor Center will receive a patriotic t-shirt, an old fashioned customized glass and a voucher for a tour and tasting at Waco’s Balcones Distillery.
For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
Waco ISD enrollment
Returning Waco ISD students may pre-enroll for the 2018-2019 school year beginning Monday, and continuing through August 3.
The enrollment will take place at Waco High, University High School and Carver Middle School, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Enrollment hours are extended to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Parents or guardians should bring a valid ID, proof of residency and complete student shot records.
For more information, visit the district’s web site, www.wacoisd.org.
Free legal advice
Greater Waco Legal Services presents its monthly free legal advice clinic Monday.
Appointment hours are 6-8 p.m. at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. 9th. Appointments are not required, but are recommended.
Call 733-282 for more information.