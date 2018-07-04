The city of Waco has released its 2017 Water Quality Report. The report is available at www.WacoWaterQuality.com.
The report is also available at City Hall, the Water Office, 425 Franklin Ave., and at and Waco–McLennan County Library branches. Customers can also have a printed copy mailed to their residence by calling 299-2489.
The Water Quality Report, also known as a Consumer Confidence Report, is published annually and made available to all customers receiving water service from the city. The report lists any contaminants found in the drinking water, as well as disinfectant levels throughout the previous year.
Brazos River cleanup
Keep Waco Beautiful will have its annual summer Brazos River cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Waco Paddle Company will provide kayaks to volunteers who choose to get in the water on a first-come, first-served basis. Keep Waco Beautiful will provide necessary materials, even phone protectors, for volunteers kayaking.
Registration starts at 9 at the Waco Paddle rental truck on Franklin Avenue.
Jefferson-Moore reunion
The Jefferson-Moore High School class of 1978 will celebrate its 40th reunion starting at 5 p.m. July 28 in the Outback Room at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Tickets will be available at the door for $14 per person, which includes a pizza and salad buffet and tea. A cash bar with beer and wine will be available.
The reunion will also include a tour of the school’s campus July 29.
For questions or more information, email legreen59@yahoo.com.
Richland Mall blood drive
Richland Mall will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at 6001 W. Waco Drive in the store space next to Dillard’s.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Sheila Baker at 776-6638, ext. 227.
Car wash Saturday
A car wash benefiting local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Jack’s Stereo, 1016 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Washes are $5 for cars and $10 for trucks.