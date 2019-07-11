The 139th Congress of Christian Education and Annual Session start with a joint church choir musical at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church NBC, 613 Jefferson Ave. in Waco.
Activities for the week include a banquet at the Lee Lockwood Museum and Library, with the Rev. Jackie Taylor of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in McGregor as keynote speaker.
Tickets cost $25. No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, contact the Rev. George Harrison Sr. or Minister Marva Harrison at 399-8988.
Waco ‘Moon Walk’
Waco Walks will host a “Moon Walk” starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at Community Bank and Trust, 1800 Washington Ave.
Steven Moss, author of “We Could Not Fail: The First African Americans in the Space Program” will share historical background about the space program during the walk, which will cover 1.5 miles.
Admission is free, and additional information can be found at the Waco Walks Facebook page.
Tarleton grad school
Tarleton State University will host a graduate school open house for prospective students from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 20 in the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.
Attendees will get in-depth information about the various graduate programs available in Waco.
For more information, contact Mweni U. Ekpo at 817-484-4411 or ekpo@tarleton.edu.
Youth Chorus
The Youth Chorus of Central Texas is welcoming singers entering grades 3-12 to audition for membership between July 29 and Aug. 2. The chorus promotes music literacy and excellence in vocal artistry through the preparation and performance of choral singing.
To schedule an audition appointment, email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.
School supply drive
The Atrium, 2401 Development Blvd. in Bellmead, is hosting a school supply drive to benefit students in La Vega ISD from 10 a.m. to noon Friday.
Any type of school supplies, from crayons and paper to backpacks, will be accepted. Monetary donations also can be given. Several vendors will be set up and a variety of activities are scheduled.
For more information, call 640-0470.