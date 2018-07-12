The Greater Bohemian Open Golf Tournament benefiting the Heart of Texas Area Special Olympics Texas will start at 8 a.m. Aug. 4 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Cost is $65 per person if preregistered, or $75 if registered the day of the tournament. The four-person scramble with a shotgun start will have the traditional aspects of a golf tournament, plus added “twists.”
Breakfast and lunch included, with awards at the end of the day. For more information, call the Heart of Texas Area Office at 230-4824.
Czech Heritage
The McLennan Hill Czech Heritage Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at the city of West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road.
TrigBees pest control service will present a program on beekeeping.
For more information, call 301-8493.
MCC nominations
The MCC Foundation’s Highlander Alumni & Friends Association is accepting nominations through Sunday for its Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Leader awards. Nominations can be made at mclennan.edu/foundation under “Quick Links and Forms.”
To be eligible, nominees must have successfully completed a minimum of a one-year certificate or two-year associate’s degree program or have earned a minimum of 60 transferable hours at McLennan Community College.
Honorees will be recognized at the MCC Foundation’s Scholarship Awards Ceremony in September.
For questions about the nomination process, call 299-8481 or email alumni@mclennan.edu.
Creative Minds
Author Belinda Bass will give a presentation titled “Writing High Concept,” during a Creative Minds meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library conference room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Dr Pepper Museum
The Dr Pepper Museum and McLennan County Master Gardeners will have a program on container gardening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the courtyard of the museum at 300 S. Fifth St.
The event is part of the museum’s ongoing Pop-Up Saturday program. Admission to the program is free with a ticket to the museum.
Master Gardeners will present hands-on lessons inspired by the museum’s summer exhibit, “Eat Well, Play Well.”
For more information, call 757-1024.