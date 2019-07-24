The Youth Chorus of Central Texas welcomes singers entering grades 3-12 to audition for membership Monday through Aug. 2. The chorus promotes music literacy and excellence in vocal artistry through the preparation and performance of choral singing.
To schedule an appointment, email info@youthchorusof centraltexas.org.
Retirement party
Heart of Texas Region MHMR, 110 S. 12th St., will have a reception Wednesday for Jim Newkham, director of facility operations, who is retiring July 31 after a 45-year career.
For details and to RSVP, call Helen Jasso at 752-3451, ext. 1202.
Dog wash event
The annual Bubbles and Bandannas dog wash will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Church of the Nazarene, 2001 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The event is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, and donations of $5 for small dogs and $10 for large dogs are suggested.
“Bark to End Alzheimer’s” bandannas will also be available for $5.
For more information, call 753-7722.
Health fair
Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St., will have a free community health fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Health care practitioners will offer free information and screenings in various health matters.
For more information, call Mrs. T. Faye Jones, MSN, RN at 424-1353.
‘The End of Meat’
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will screen the documentary “The End of Meat,” at 6 p.m. Monday at Poppa Rollos Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The film promotes the value of a plant-based diet in combating climate change, improving health and relieving animal suffering of commercial meat production.
The event is free and includes a pasta and salad buffet.
Blood drive
Community Bank and Trust will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 1800 Washington Ave. in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Chelsey May at 399-6130.
Blood drive, too
Waco Housing Authority will host a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at 4400 Cobbs Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Stephanie Woolsey at 582-8558.