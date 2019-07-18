An “Apollo 50: The Next Giant Leap” event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will include a lecture and galactic gallery talks from space scientists and other experts, as well as hands-on activities throughout the building.
The opening lecture at 11 a.m will be followed at noon by galactic gallery talks featuring space experts and scientists from Baylor University, SpaceX and more.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Star watching party
The Central Texas Astronomical Society will have a free public star party starting at sunset Saturday in Heritage Square, Third Street and Austin Avenue in downtown Waco.
Telescopes will be provided to look at the moon, the Sea of Tranquility, and planets. Inclement weather would cancel the event.
Apollo party
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have a “Party Like It’s 1969” event from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
The party, including 1969-themed costumes, will feature the museum’s “Be the Astronaut” exhibit, plus live music and hors d’oeuvres.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for museum members and Baylor University students and include admission to the party and exhibit.
Advance registration is required. For more information, call 710-7981.
Waco ‘Moon Walk’
Waco Walks will host a free “Moon Walk” starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at Community Bank and Trust, 1800 Washington Ave.
Steven Moss, author of “We Could Not Fail: The First African Americans in the Space Program” will share historical background about the space program during the walk, which will cover 1.5 miles.
For more information, go to the Waco Walks Facebook page.
Historic Waco exhibit
Historic Waco Foundation will open a new exhibit Saturday, “From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Houses,” at McCullough House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
The exhibit includes information on the character-defining features of the architectural style of each house.
The exhibit is included with the regular price of admission. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, call 753-5166.