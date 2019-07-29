The Technical Committee of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Waco Transit System Administration Building, 301 S. Eighth St., Suite 100.
Discussion topics include a draft project evaluation criteria for Connections 2045: The Waco Metropolitan Transportation Plan, and updates from the Texas Department of Transportation regarding significant highway construction in the Waco Metropolitan Area.
For more information, call 750-5650.
Dr Pepper Museum
The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St., will have a Sensory Sensitive First Friday event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Museum admission will be free during the event, which will include hands-on activities stationed throughout the museum. Local organizations that serve special needs individuals will also be on site hosting informational tables. The museum will be extra-accessible during this time, including sunglasses and earplugs/headphones available upon request, and quiet areas.
This event is presented in collaboration with the Occupational Therapy Assistant Program at McLennan Community College.
For more information, call 757-1025.
Carver reunion
A Carver Park Community Reunion will run from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Building, 1020 Elm Ave.
Cost is $20 for adults. Kids age 10 and under get in free.
For more information, call 744-7532.
Recovery Sunday
Recovery Sunday at Church Under the Bridge at the Silos will run from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday. The annual service recognizes people who have overcome various addictions and encourages those still struggling with alcohol, drugs, pornography, food and other issues.
Sponsors, organizations and churches that seek to help people in addiction are also welcome and will be recognized. Attendees should enter from the parking lot on South Eighth Street. Everyone is welcome.
Gardening hot line
McLennan County Master Gardeners are available to answer gardening questions on the Ask a Master Gardener Call Line through Nov. 21.
Call 757-5180 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. On other days, callers can leave their names and call-back numbers with questions on the recorded line, and a Master Gardener will return the call.