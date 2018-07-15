The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will have a Know Your Numbers workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the health district’s office, 225 W. Waco Drive.
Free screenings for blood pressure and glucose, plus free access to resources to help manage them, will be available.
For more information, call 750-5490.
Homespun quilters
The Waco Homespun Quilters Guild will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd.
For more information, call 772-4052.
Friends of Peace
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will screen the documentary “How To Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can’t Change” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
It is the third film of director Josh Fox’s climate trilogy. The viewing is free and includes pizza and salad buffet.
Waco Rose Society
The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the home of Tony Golman, 300 Appaloosa Trail in Woodway.
The program is titled “Summer Flowers and Some are Voices.” The public is invited. For more information, call 822-1820.
Edward Jones blood drive
Edward Jones will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 4201 Lake Shore Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Sheryl Statham-Jones at 776-7605.
Ridgecrest blood drive
Ridgecrest Retirement and Health Care will host a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at 1900 Highway 6 West in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Tammy Whittenburg at 776-9681.
Waco Rotary Club
Suzanne Baldon, an associate professor of criminal justice and forensic science at McLennan Community College, will be the guest speaker at the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
For more information, call 776-2115.