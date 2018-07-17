Keep Waco Beautiful, in partnership with Waco Solid Waste Services, will conduct a curbside cleanup starting at 7 a.m. July 28 in Waco City Council District 2.
The city will collect bulky waste, brush and extra trash pickup for residential customers in the district. Cleanup dates for other districts will be announced.
Residents wanting curbside collection July 28, or volunteer assistance July 26 or 27, should register by Saturday by calling 723-5714 or emailing kwacob@gmail.com.
Waco Rose Society
The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the home of Tony Golman, 300 Appaloosa Trail in Woodway.
The program is titled “Summer Flowers and Some are Voices.” The public is invited. For more information, call 822-1820.
Blood drives
Carter BloodCare will have buses at the following locations Thursday:
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Community Bank & Trust, 1800 Washington Avenue (call Chelsey May at 399-6130);
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Edward Jones, 4201 Lake Shore Drive (call Sheryl Statham-Jones at 776-7605);
- Noon to 4 p.m. — Ridgecrest Retirement and Health Care, 1900 West Highway 6 (call Tammy Whittenburg at 776-9681).
Health workshop
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will have a “Know Your Numbers” workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the health district’s office, 225 W. Waco Drive.
Free screenings for blood pressure and glucose, plus free access to resources to help manage them will be available. For more information, call 750-5490.
Kiwanis Seniors
Baylor University computer science professor William Poucher will discuss computing during the Kiwanis Seniors meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral, 618 N. Valley Mills Drive.