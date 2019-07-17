The Southwestern Association of Woodturners will have a symposium from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23-25 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The symposium is sponsored by 28 woodturning clubs from five states including Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and New Mexico.
Admission to a large gallery and an extensive vendor area with vendors from all over the United States and Canada will be free for the general public, as will woodturning demonstrations . There will be fees for attending the numerous woodturning sessions offered.
For more information, call 817-919-6685.
Historic homes
Historic Waco Foundation will open a new exhibit Saturday, “From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Houses,” at McCullough House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
The exhibit includes information on the character-defining features of the architectural style of each house.
The exhibit is included with the regular price of admission. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Ranger talks
The Texas Ranger Museum will host a series of informal Texas Ranger Talks throughout the summer. Each presentation will last about 30 minutes, followed by 15 minutes for questions and answers.
The next presentation, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, will feature retired Texas Ranger Matt Cawthon and is included with regular admission to the museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
Dog wash
The annual Bubbles and Bandannas dog wash will run from 1 to 4 p.m. July 27 at Church of the Nazarene, 2001 N. Valley Mills Drive.
It is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, and donations of $5 for small dogs and $10 for large dogs are suggested.
“Bark to End Alzheimer’s” bandannas will also be available to purchase for $5.
For more information, call 753-7722.