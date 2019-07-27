McLennan Community College’s Occupational Therapy Assistant program will host a free CarFit event from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7 outside the Community Service Center, 4601 N. 19th St. at MCC.
CarFit is an interactive educational program designed to improve driver safety for the “seasoned” driver. Trained technicians work with participants on how to make their car “fit” for them by focusing on 12 key areas including steering wheel tilt and placement, safe mirror positioning, properly adjusted head restraints and more.
Vehicle checks take about 20 minutes, and appointments are recommended.
For more information, call Carol Zaricor at 299-8525.
Youth chorus
The Youth Chorus of Central Texas welcomes singers entering grades 3-12 to audition for membership through Friday. The chorus promotes music literacy and excellence in vocal artistry through the preparation and performance of choral singing.
To schedule an appointment, email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.
Blood drive Sunday
First Baptist Church of Woodway will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 101 Richie Road in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Rene Maciel at 772-9696.
Nominations due
The Central Texas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has extended the nomination deadline to Aug. 5 to recognize outstanding individuals, corporations, foundations and nonprofit organizations whose philanthropy significantly improves the quality of life in Central Texas.
Awards will be presented at the annual Philanthropy Day Awards luncheon Nov. 14 at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Award categories include Lifetime Achievement Award, Philanthropist of the Year, Outstanding Philanthropic Business/Corporation, Outstanding Community Service Organization, Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser, Outstanding Foundation, Outstanding Fundraising Professional and Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy.
For more information, email nrhea@advocacycntr.org or or call 715-7292.
Back to school
The New Black Collective will host a Back to School event for grades pre-K through 8, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive.
This event is free and open to the public.