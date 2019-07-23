The McLennan Community College Sustainability Committee, Waco Friends of Peace/Climate and the Center for Reservoir and Aquatic Systems Research at Baylor University will host a “Sustainable Waco” conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 at MCC’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.
The event will include 18 presentations by scientists, activists, teachers and policymakers designed to inform individuals, business owners and government officials on climate science, sustainability and solutions for becoming better stewards of the planet.
Registration is $15 and includes lunch, snacks and TEA credits for K-12 educators. To register, call 299-8888.
Water quality report
The city of Waco has released its 2018 Water Quality Report. The report is available at city hall, the water office or the Waco library. Customers may request a printed copy of the report by calling 299-2489.
The report lists any contaminants and disinfectants found in the drinking water for the 2018 year.
Grande blood drive
Grande Communications will host a blood drive from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at 7200 Imperial Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Kevin Parker at 235-2010.
Race Relations Coalition
The Community Race Relations Coalition will have its quarterly program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave.
Dinner is provided by coalition board, with donations accepted. Various organizations will give short presentations about their missions, founding and focus.
Reserve a space by calling Jo Welter at 717-7903 or emailing Jo@welterfamily.org.
MHMR retirement
Heart of Texas Region MHMR, 110 S. 12th St., will have a reception Wednesday for Jim Newkham, director of facility operations, who is retiring July 31 after a 45-year career.
For details and to RSVP, call Helen Jasso at 752-3451, ext. 1202.
Downtown blood drive
Community Bank and Trust will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 1800 Washington Ave. in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Chelsey May at 399-6130.