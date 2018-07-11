The Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have a free Genealogy/Lineage Research Workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the West Waco Library and Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd., to assist women 18 or older who are interested in joining the group.
Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.
Attendees at the workshop will hear a short presentation, then have the opportunity to work with experienced genealogists.
For more information, call Peggy Duty at 754-5119.
Sunrise Rotary golf tournament
The Waco Sunrise Rotary Club will have its 16th annual golf tournament Saturday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
It is the club’s only fundraiser each year and supports several of its community, national and international projects. Most recently, the club awarded five $1,000 scholarships to local students and partnered with Waco Rotary Club on an aqueduct project in Cameroon.
The tournament starts with a catered meal at noon, followed by a tee time of 1 p.m.
For more information, call 715-1868 or email magferguson1@gmail.com.
Creative Minds meeting
Author Belinda Bass will give a presentation titled “Writing High Concept,” during a Creative Minds meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library conference room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Container gardening
class
The Dr Pepper Museum and McLennan County Master Gardeners will have a program on container gardening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the courtyard of the museum at 300 S. Fifth St.
The event is part of the museum’s ongoing Pop-Up Saturday program. Admission to the program is free with a ticket to the museum.
Master Gardeners will present hands-on lessons inspired by the museum’s summer exhibit, “Eat Well, Play Well.”
For more information, call 757-1024.