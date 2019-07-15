Tarleton State University will host a graduate school open house for prospective students from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Michaelis Academic Center on the McLennan Community College campus.
Attendees will get in-depth information about the various graduate programs available in Waco. In addition, prospective students will learn about the admission process, interact with current graduate students, discover strategies for successfully taking the GRE, and meet faculty and staff. Application fee waivers will also be available for those who apply within one week of the Open House.
For more information, contact Mweni U. Ekpo at 817-484-4411 or ekpo@tarleton.edu.
Apollo exhibit
An “Apollo 50: The Next Giant Leap” event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will include a lecture and galactic gallery talks from space scientists and other experts, as well as hands-on activities throughout the building.
The opening lecture at 11 a.m will be followed at noon by galactic gallery talks featuring space experts and scientists from Baylor University, SpaceX and more.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Carver Park reunion
Carver Park Community Reunion will run from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 3 in the Waco Multipurpose Building, 1020 Elm Ave.
Cost is $20 for adults. Kids age 10 and under get in free.
For more information, call 744-7532.
Waco Rose Society
The Waco Rose Society meets Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the historic McCullough House, at the intersection of Fourth Street and Columbus Ave. A tour and discussion about the roses the Rose Society has planted there will be the program.
For more information, call 822-1820.
Golf tournament
The annual Greater Bohemian Open golf tournament is Saturday, Aug. 3 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. This four-person scramble is the most unique golf tournament that you will ever play in with different challenges on every hole. There are lots of prizes to go along with the fun. Cost is $75 per person. All money raised goes to the support of Special Olympic athletes in the Heart of Texas Area.
Call 230-4824 or email tsmith@sotx.org for more information.