The Youth Chorus of Central Texas is auditioning male and female singers grades 3-12 for the upcoming 2018-19 season.
Email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org to schedule an appointment Aug. 1-3.
YCCT promotes music literacy and excellence in vocal artistry through the preparation and performance of choral singing.
Celebration of Cultures
The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a Celebration of Cultures event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave.
Dinner will provided by the CRRC board, and donations will be accepted. The program includes music and dance from Mexican, Persian, Filipino and African-American cultures and Moroccan and Native American drums.
The event is free and open to all, but reservations are required by calling 717-7903 or emailing Jo@welterfamily.org.
Cooling center
On days that reach 100 degrees, The Salvation Army will offer a cooling center at its Community Kitchen facility, 300 Webster Ave. Water, snacks and a place of respite will be available for anyone seeking shelter from the heat.
The center will close shortly at 4:30 p.m. as the kitchen prepares to reopen for dinner.
For more information, call 757-1641.
Caritas needs bags
Caritas of Waco is in need of clean plastic bags for use in its food pantry. Please drop off bag donations at Caritas, 300 S. 15th St. between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 753-4593.
Kiwanis Seniors
Collective Creative Solutions will present a program to Kiwanis Seniors on how to make a personalized video for the club at Wednesday’s meeting.
Kiwanis Seniors meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 399-0072 for more information.
Blood drive
Englander dZignPak, LLC is hosting a blood drive in Woodway from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at 701 Central Texas Parkway in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Carla Thomas at 776-2360.
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild’s meets July 28 at The Good Neighbor House, 2301-A Colcord Ave.
The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. with the Youth Guild meeting to follow at 1:30 p.m. Call 717-1763 for more information.