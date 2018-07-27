Waco Walks will host a walk at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday starting from the Hymnsinger House, 1825 Washington Ave.
The free and leisurely 1.5-mile walk is organized by the Heart of Texas Bed and Breakfast Association and will include stops at two other bed-and-breakfasts. Shuttles back to the starting point will be available.
Newcomers fashion
Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet Aug. 15 at Ridgewood Country Club. Chico’s manager Sue Damhesel will present a program, and eight club members will model the latest fashions for fall.
Lunch is $20. For reservations, call Kathy Northrup at 836-5170 before 5 p.m. Aug. 9.
Fish dinner
Victory in Praise Life Center, 1501 Maple Ave., will have a fish dinner at 11 a.m. Saturday. Orders are $10 each and include dessert.
To place an order, call 349-2626. Delivery is available for a minimum of three orders.
Alzheimer’s benefit movie screening
The Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave., will screen “The Father and the Bear” at 6 p.m. Monday as part of a benefit for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Admission is free, and donations are welcome. A Dine to Donate event will start at 5:30 in the theater’s restaurant.
Greater Bohemian Open tournament
The Greater Bohemian Open Golf Tournament benefiting the Heart of Texas Area Special Olympics Texas will start at 8 a.m. Aug. 4 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Cost is $65 per person if preregistered or $75 if registered the day of the tournament. The four-person scramble with a shotgun start will have the traditional aspects of a golf tournament, plus added twists.
Breakfast and lunch are included, with awards at the end of the day. For more information, call the local Special Olympics office at 230-4824.
Class of ’63 reunion
The Waco and Richfield High School classes of 1963 will have a 55th reunion Sept. 7-8.
Email Betty Parker Williams at vivbetty@live.com or Betty Barkley Haun at bhaun@grandecom.net for more information and to confirm contact information for yourself or classmates.