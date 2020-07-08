The Waco NAACP, with Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield, McLennan County Commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller and the Family Health Center, will host a virtual town hall from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday. The topic is “The Impact of COVID-19 on the African-American Community.”
To register in advance go to wacotx.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_PlojzEeVQYa0aGLIUivx0g.
Transportation meeting
The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Technical Committee will review the final consultant report for the Fort Worth to Laredo High Speed Transportation Study during its meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday.
In accordance with social distancing guidelines, the meeting will not be open to the public. Committee members will attend virtually. The meeting will be recorded and posted on the Waco MPO website at waco-texas.com/cms-mpo/ as soon as possible.
Members of the public may submit comments on any agenda item no later than 10 a.m. Thursday. Comments may be submitted via email to mpo@wacotx.gov, by fax at 750-1605 or by calling 750-5650.
Blood drive
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will sponsor a blood drive for the Baylor Scott & White Blood Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Westphalia Parish Hall on Highway 320 in Westphalia, near Lott.
Donors are requested to register at BSWBlood.com or call 724-4376 to make an appointment.
Masks are required to be worn during appointments.
Red Shoe Luncheon
The third annual Red Shoe Luncheon, hosted by the Waco Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at the City of Waco Multipurpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.
The event will honor Waco-area leaders, complete with fellowship in food, fun and entertainment. Proceeds will benefit the chapter’s scholarship funds.
Requested attire is chic, with red shoes.
Grocery giveaway
The Carlson Law Firm will host a family-friendly community event to give away reusable grocery bags full of food to help feed the children of the Waco community, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at American Classifieds, 3901 W. Waco Drive.
The bags will provide breakfast, lunch and snack options. Families affected by the financial fallout from COVID-19 can receive a bag full of snacks for each child present, with a limit of three per family.
