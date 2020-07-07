Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton and Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs will host a virtual COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The press conference will be telecast live on Spectrum Channel 10 and Grande channel 810. It will also be carried online at wccc.tv, with a delay of up to 45 seconds.
A translated Spanish version will air later Wednesday.
Transportation meetingThe Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Technical Committee will review the final consultant report for the Fort Worth to Laredo High Speed Transportation Study during its meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday.
In accordance with social distancing guidelines, the meeting will not be open to the public. Committee members will attend virtually. The meeting will be recorded and posted on the Waco MPO website at waco-texas.com/cms-mpo/ as soon as possible.
Members of the public may submit comments on any agenda item no later than 10 a.m. Thursday. Comments may be submitted via email to mpo@wacotx.gov, by fax at 750-1605 or by calling 750-5650.
Updates on significant highway construction projects from TxDOT in the Waco area also are on the agenda.
Blood drive
The Knights of Columbus Council #13902 will sponsor a blood drive for the Baylor Scott & White Blood Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Westphalia Parish Hall on Highway 320 in Westphalia, near Lott.
Donors are requested to register at BSWBlood.com or call 724-4376 to make an appointment.
Masks are required to be worn during appointments.
COVID-19 town hall
The Waco NAACP, with Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield, County Commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller and the Family Health Center, will host a COVID-19 virtual town hall from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday. The topic is “The Impact of COVID-19 on the African-American Community.”
To register in advance go to wacotx.zoomgov.com/ webinar/register/WN_PlojzEeVQYa0aGLIUivx0g.
TriWaco postponed
The 2020 TriWaco race, intiially scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Race organizers said they are actively working to reschedule, and that all registered athletes will receive an email with additional details, registration options and new dates as soon as they are available.
When a new date is scheduled, pandemic precautions will be observed.
