Because of social gathering limitations intended to limit the spread of COVID-19, the city of Waco will air a virtual groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the new Fire Station No. 6 and Fire Administration Offices planned at 1000 N. 25th St., the site of the recently demolished 25th Street Theatre.
No one will be at the site, but the public is invited to watch the virtual ceremony on the Waco City Cable Channel, WCCC-TV, which is available on Spectrum channel 10, Grande channel 810 and at www.wccc.tv.
Baptism service
Church Under the Bridge will have its Easter and Baptism Service at 11 a.m. Sunday at Camp Hope near McGregor.
Because COVID-19 virus guidelines did not allow for normal Easter worship to be held, this service will replace it. Everyone is welcome. For details, call 235-7818.
The church will follow COVID-19 guidelines at the service, so wear a face mask.
West fundraiser
The West Warrior Kids Foundation will hosting a fundraiser, “Burgers and Beer,” from 7 to 10 p.m. July 24 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive, in West.
Proceeds benefit West Warrior Kids and Friends of Los Niños, a Honduran children’s charity.
Tables are $500 for 10 seats, and everyone is guaranteed 15 Bingo games.
All attendees must be 21 or older.
Grocery giveaway
The Carlson Law Firm will host a family-friendly community event to give away reusable grocery bags full of food to help feed the children of the Waco community, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 11 at 3901 W. Waco Drive Waco.
The bags will provide breakfast, lunch and snack options. Families affected by the financial fallout from COVID-19 can receive a bag full of snacks for each child present, with a limit of three per family.
Newcomers meeting
Newcomers and Neighbors, a social club for all Central Texas women, will have its monthly lunch meeting July 15. RSVP is due by 5:30 p.m. Monday.
This month’s program will feature Sheriff Parnell McNamara and Unbound National Director Susan Peters.
Cost for lunch is $20, payable by cash or check at the door. For more information, call 214-2170.
Fastpitch tryouts
The Womens Fastpitch Softball Association will hold tryouts for a new league to Waco, from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Lake Air Little League facility off Cobbs Avenue.
For more information, call 420-6595.
