The Waco fire and police departments would like to remind residents that it is illegal to possess or discharge fireworks inside city limits. The illegal use of fireworks is considered a crime and can result in confiscation of fireworks and fines up to $2,000.
Shooting a gun in the air is also an arrestable offense, even if it does not result in death, injury or property damage.
To report illegal fireworks, call 750-7500.
Fireworks rerun
The Waco City Cable Channel will mark Independence Day by showing last year’s H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. In addition to fireworks, the show includes music from the Waco Community Band.
WCCC-TV can be viewed on Spectrum channel 10, in HD on Grande channel 810, at www.wccc.tv or on the channel’s free mobile app.
West show canceled
The West Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July fireworks show scheduled for Saturday at Knights of Columbus Hall in West has been canceled.
The outbreak of COVID-19 cases in McLennan County was cited as the reason.
MCC closed Friday
McLennan Community College will be closed Friday in observance of Independence Day. The campus will reopen Monday.
Students may continue to register for summer and fall classes online through WebAdvisor.
Trib holiday hours
The Tribune-Herald lobby remains closed to the public because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, staff will observe a holiday for Independence Day.
The newspaper will publish daily as usual.
Rental assistance
Tenants in McLennan County facing eviction may contact The Salvation Army regarding emergency rental assistance programs. Landlords may also refer tenants.
Upon completed application and approval, rental payments are made directly to landlords.
For more information, call 756-7271.
Museum open late
The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., will have its July First Friday event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday.
The gift shop and soda fountain will be open late.
Art entries sought
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate invites artists to enter the fourth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit at Waco Winery, Sept. 30 through Oct 24. Entries are judged on relevance to the climate crisis and on artistic excellence. There is no entry fee, and prizes total $3,200.
For complete artist instructions and entry form, visit www.friendsofpeace.org.
